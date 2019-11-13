Travel Travel mart in Can Tho to promote Mekong Delta’s tourism The first Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) Can Tho 2019, the largest of its kind in the Mekong Delta, is scheduled to take place in Can Tho from November 29 to December 1.

Travel Hoi An – popular destination for Japanese tourists Among nearly 1 million Japanese tourists to Vietnam, 60-70 percent of whom come to Hoi An ancient city in the central province of Quang Nam, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam.

Culture - Sports Ca Mau to host culture-tourism week in December The southernmost province of Ca Mau will host a Ca Mau Culture-Tourism Week from December 10-15 with the participation of many localities nationwide and foreign partners.

Business Vietnam Airlines to launch two direct routes to China’s Shenzhen National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines announced on November 6 that it will open two new routes connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi with China’s Shenzhen on November 27 and 28, respectively to meet increasing travel demand.