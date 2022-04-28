Evangelical Church of Vietnam (North) convenes 36th General Assembly
The 36th General Assembly of the Evangelical Church of Vietnam (North) opened in Giao Thuy district of Nam Dinh province on April 27, drawing more than 550 delegates.
Nguyen Tien Trong (L), Vice Chairman of the Government Committee for Religious Affairs presents greeting flowers to the Evangelical Church of Vietnam (North) on the occasion of its 36th General Assembly 36th (Photo: VNA)Nam Dinh (VNA) – The 36th General Assembly of the Evangelical Church of Vietnam (North) opened in Giao Thuy district of Nam Dinh province on April 27, drawing more than 550 delegates.
Head of the Church Nguyen Huu Mac said that during the two-day event, a report on the Church’s operations in the 2017-2021 period will be approved, along with a draft of its charter. Participants will discuss development orientations for the Church in the new period, and elect a new executive board for the 2022-2026 tenure.
According to the report, over the past five years, the Church saw the establishment of 232 new places with 41,183 additional followers, while ordaining 54 pastors.
The Evangelical Church of Vietnam (North) was recognised by the State in 1958. To date, it has had 255,000 followers, 92 percent of whom are from ethnic minority groups, mostly Mong people, along with 550 dignitaries, 28 local churches and 1,200 concentrated religious practicing places. It has so far expanded to 29 localities.
Over the years, the Church has accompanied with the nation by actively responding to patriotism emulation movements, poverty reduction efforts and COVID-19 prevention and control.
Nguyen Tien Trong, Vice Chairman of the Government Committee for Religious Affairs, lauded the Church’s active involvement in new-style rural area building, and its contributions to charities activities.
Trong recognised and highly valued the performance of the Church’s dignitaries and followers in implementing COVID-19 prevention and control regulations. He affirmed that religions, including the Evangelical Church of Vietnam (North), have made great contributions to the country’s success in pandemic control./.