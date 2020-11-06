Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and the Vietnam - Cuba Friendship Association held an event in Hanoi on November 6 to popularise information about Cuba and exchange activities between Vietnamese and Cuban youths.



Speaking at the event, Secretary of the committee Nguyen Ngoc Luong informed exchange programmes between the two countries’ youth unions, including their 2018-2022 cooperation agreement with important contents such as political education for youths during global integration process, support for them in socio-economic development, exchange of high-level delegations and bilateral meetings within the framework of the World Federation of Democratic Youth.



Luong said the event is one of the important activities reflecting solidarity and traditional friendship between the two countries' people, especially youths.



Participants had a chance to learn about the history of socialism revolution in Cuba, its fight against COVID-19 and socio-economic model update associated with socialism development.



Youths also discussed bilateral special friendship and invaluable support by the Vietnamese and Cuban people since wars in the past.



On the occasion, a book on the update of Cuba’s socialism model was also introduced./.