Politics Vietnam to make active contributions to CICA: Ambassador Vietnam will contribute proactively, actively and responsibly to shared concerns at the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Ambassador to Kazakhstan Pham Thai Nhu Mai has told the press.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 12 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam elected to UN Human Rights Council Vietnam was elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023-2025 tenure on October 11 at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Politics Thua Thien-Hue expects to set up tourism linkages with Cambodia Chairman of the People’s Committee of the central province of Thua Thien-Hue Nguyen Van Phuong has expressed his hope that an air route linking Hue city and Cambodia’s Siem Reap province will be resumed in the near future to connect with tourist destinations.