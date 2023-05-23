Speakers at the talk show "GenZ Start-ups in the Digital Age" (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) and the Banking Academy on May 23 organised a series of education communication events on finance management called "Future Bankers 2023".

Le Thi Thuy Sen, Director of the SBV’s Communications Department, said that the events aimed to help realise the Government's goals in the National Financial Inclusion Strategy, and projects that promote cashless payments.

They are expected to provide students with knowledge and skills in finance and banking.

Participating in the events, students can also join a contest and talk show "GenZ Start-ups in the Digital Age" as well as experience using modern banking facilities, products, and services at the "GenZ Bank" exhibition with nearly 30 booths from commercial banks, financial/securities companies, and payment intermediaries.

The SBV official said that in the coming time, the central bank will continue to promote communication education programmes on finance for people in remote and rural areas, young people, and disadvantaged groups, particularly on banking products and services, guiding and protecting consumers in using banking products and services./.