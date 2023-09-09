Politics Prime Minister receives US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received visiting US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry in Hanoi on September 9, expressing Vietnam’s wish to cooperate with the US in climate change response in a way that suits the Southeast Asian country’s socio-economic conditions.

Politics Vietnam, US see thriving bilateral relations: former US Secretary of Defence Vietnam and the US have achieved many positive achievements in bilateral relations since the normalisation of relations in 1995 and after 10 years of their comprehensive partnership (2013-2023), said former US Secretary of Defence Chuck Hagel.

Politics US President’s visit to Vietnam an important milestone for both countries: official US President Joe Biden’s State visit to Vietnam will be an important milestone for both countries and help elevate bilateral relations to a new height, said Le Thu Ha, Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly (NA)’s Committee for External Relations and deputy head of the Vietnam - US Friendship Parliamentarians Group.

Politics Vietnam, Mozambique see great potential for cooperation: Ambassador Vietnam and Mozambique can continue to explore and expand their relations in both traditional and new areas of Vietnam's strengths and Mozambique's interest, Vietnamese Ambassador to Mozambique Pham Hoang Kim told the media ahead of a coming visit to the country by Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan.