Business Hanoi moves to attract more investment in IPs, EPZs Industrial parks (IPs) in Hanoi had attracted 303 foreign direct investment projects worth nearly 6.1 billion USSD and 399 domestic projects with total registered capital of almost 18 trillion VND (788 million USD) by the beginning of December last year.

Business Vietnam reopens air routes with 19 countries, territories so far Vietnam had reopened air routes with 19 countries and territories as of February 15, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

Business Noi Bai airport receives flights as usual as weather improves Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi has been able to receive flights since early February 18 as the weather has improved, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.

Business Vietnam has highest gold demand in Southeast Asia Vietnam has the highest demand for gold in Southeast Asia, Andrew Naylor, Regional CEO, Asia-Pacific (excluding China) and Public Policy of the World Gold Council, said during a recent virtual workshop on the Vietnamese gold market.