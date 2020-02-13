Business VN’s GDP growth to reach 6.25 percent if COVID-19 outbreak is contained in Q1 Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth is expected to reach 6.25 percent in 2020 if the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is contained within the first quarter of this year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

World Infographic European Parliament ratifies EVFTA and EVIPA The European Parliament (EP) on February 12 ratified the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).