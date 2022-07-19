Business Room remains for Vietnamese rice exports to UK The UK market still has considerable room for Vietnamese rice suppliers to boost exports thanks to the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) tariff quota and the Vietnamese community of more than 100,000 people in the UK, a senior trade official has said.

Business Regulations on UKVFTA bidding documents issued The Ministry of Planning and Investment has just issued two circulars specifying instructions for handling bidding packages under the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA).

Business Vietnam Airlines signs cooperation deal with Turkish Airlines The national flag carriers of Vietnam and Turkey signed a memorandum of understanding on strengthening bilateral cooperation at the Farnborough International Airshow in the UK this week.

Business MB to set up commercial bank in Cambodia The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has issued a written document allowing the Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB) to establish a 100%-owned bank in Cambodia on the ground of its branch in Phnom Penh.