Business Tra fish export value predicted to top 1.6 billion USD in 2022 The Tra fish industry aims to earn 1.6 billion USD from tra fish export, and produce between 1.6 – 1.7 million tonnes of tra fish products in 2022, according to Nhu Van Can, head of the Aquaculture Department of the Directorate of Fisheries under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Business Tuna exports enjoy three-digit growth in January Tuna exports enjoyed a three-digit growth rate in the first month of this year, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Business Investment funds pour more money into Vietnamese startups A record of over 1.3 billion USD was poured into Vietnamese startups in 2021 despite the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, helping the country rank third in the group of the most dynamic innovative startup ecosystems in Southeast Asia, only after Indonesia and Singapore, statistics show.

Travel 1 billion USD tourism project kicked off in Ninh Thuan The F.I.T and Crystal Bay groups on February 25 began the construction of the over-1-billion-USD Cap Padaran Mui Dinh project in the south-central coastal province of Ninh Thuan’s Thuan Nam district.