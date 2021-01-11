A performance staged at the exchange event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Nearly 149 billion VND (6.42 million USD) was raised for poor and disadvantaged children during the 14th edition of the “Mua xuan cho em” (Spring for children) exchange programme held in Hanoi on January 10.

The event was to support the beneficiaries ahead of the upcoming traditional Lunar New Year and honour donors who made great contributions to activities for children in the past year.

Addressing the programme, Vice State President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, who is also Chairwoman of the National Fund for Vietnamese Children (NFVC) Sponsorship Council, called on relevant agencies, organisations, families, schools and philanthropists to further support disadvantaged children, build a safe environment for them, ensure the implementation of children’s rights, and mitigate the risks of child abuse and accidental injury.

Priority should be given to children in disaster-hit areas, of minority groups, and those with severe illness, Thinh noted.

During the event, participants were briefed on the “Trai tim cho em” (Operation Healthy Heart) programme and the plight of children living in underprivileged circumstances across the country, especially those of Dan Lai ethnic minority group which requires urgent protection.

On the occasion, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs presented certificates of merit to individuals and units with excellent contributions to protecting and caring for children in 2020.

The Spring for children programme, during its 13 past editions, raised 1.2 trillion VND to support close to 1 million children via scholarships, clean water projects, free operations, and relief aid, among others./.