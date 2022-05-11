The rehearsal for SEA Games 31's opening ceremony takes place on May 10 night. (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – The atmosphere in Vietnam is getting more and more excited as the official start of the 31st Southeast Asian Games is nearing.



Although the opening ceremony is slated to be held on May 12, competitions have already begun, with the enthusiastic support of local sport fans.



According to the organisers, SEA Games 31 is a bridge of friendship that fosters unity among regional countries against the backdrop of COVID-19 global crisis. It provides a chance for the countries to share, motivate each other and together surmount challenges in multiple areas.



The team welcome ceremony is held on May 11. (Photo: VNA)



The opening ceremony is expected to impress spectators with various performances demonstrating an active Vietnam able to connect with and inspire other regional countries amid many global certainties.



The ceremony will honour not only Vietnamese cultures but also cultural identities of Southeast Asian nations, so as to strengthen the regional friendship and solidarity. It will also promote athletes’ dedication and fair-play spirit and motivate their internal strength at competitions.



Underway in Hanoi and other 11 northern localities, SEA Games 31 is deemed a sports arena for the most excellent athletes of the region. It is expected to welcome a total of about 8,000 athletes, coaching staff and officials from 11 Southeast Asian countries as well as international referees.



It is the second time Vietnam has hosted the region’s biggest sports event./.

Vietnam defeat Indonesia 3-0 in the opening game of SEA Games 31 on May 6. (Photo: VNA)



VNA