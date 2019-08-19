Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (fifth from right) presents the merit certificates to the role models at the exchange programme was held in Hanoi on August 19 (Photo: VNA)

– An exchange programme was held in Hanoi on August 19 to honour role models from all over the country in studying and following the ideology, morality and style of late President Ho Chi Minh (1890 – 1969).The event was held after three years of implementing the Politburo’s Directive 05-CT/TW on the Party Central Committee Secretariat’s Plan 03KH/TW on the acceleration of studying and following the late leader’s ideology, morality and style. It was also an activity to mark 50 years of the country’s realisation of his testament.In his speech, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said President Ho Chi Minh is always a bright symbol of revolutionary ethics, lifelong dedication to the Party and the nation’s revolution, and wholehearted devotion to the Fatherland and the people.The late leader left an extremely valuable spiritual asset which is his ideology, morality and style to future generations, the PM said, noting that the values of his teachings remain intact and his aspirations are still the momentum for efforts and activities of Vietnamese people nowadays.PM Phuc emphasised that studying and following Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, morality and style are important, regular and long-term tasks of Party units and authorities at all levels, socio-political organisations, State agencies, along with each Party official and member, helping with building the Party and the political system and improving Vietnamese people to meet the requirements for sustainable development of the country.At the event, the Government leader hailed the exemplary collectives and individuals, adding that through these role models, patriotism, the love of people and revolutionary ethics will spread in society, thus creating a driving force for the country’s industrialisation, modernisation and integration into the world, while helping to promote Vietnam’s stature in the international arena so that the country can soon be “on par with powerful nations across the five continents” as aspired by President Ho Chi Minh. -VNA