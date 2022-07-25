A photo at the exhibition which aims to honour wounded and sick soldiers, martyrs' families and people with meritorious services to the revolutionary cause. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - An exhibition is being held at Vietnam Culture and Art Exhibition Centre at 2 Hoa Lu Street, Hanoi from July 24-27 to mark the 75th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).



The exhibition is a cultural activity to pay tribute to war heroes, martyrs, war invalids and people who have contributed to the national liberation and defence. It also aims to honour wounded and sick soldiers, martyrs' families and people with meritorious services to the revolutionary cause, who have overcome difficulties, actively participated in patriotic emulation movements and continued to devote strength and wisdom to the cause of national construction.



A variety of activities are taking place within the framework of the event, including a thematic exhibition with nearly 100 documents and images on display, highlighting the attention of President Ho Chi Minh and the leaders of the Party and State to war invalids, martyrs and people with meritorious services to the revolutionary cause.





A visitor look at photos showcased at the event.(Photo: VNA)

Books, cultural and artistic works on the topic of war invalids and martyrs, revolutionary families and people with meritorious services are also showcased at the exhibition. It features 22 paintings of Vietnamese Heroic Mothers by female artist Dang Ai Viet and 75 posters by artists who took part in a posters contest to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Invalids and Martyrs' Day.



Art exchange programmes will be organised on the occasion, contributing to inspiring national pride and respect for people who sacrificed themselves for the nation’s independence./.