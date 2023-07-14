Young people visit the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) – An exhibition on the friendship between Vietnamese patriotic figure Phan Boi Chau and Japanese doctor Asaba Sakitaro as well as the Vietnam- Japan friendship opened on July 14 at the memorial site of the Vietnamese scholar in Hue city.

This is one of the activities marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan (1973-2023) and the 118th anniversary of the Dong Du (go East) movement launched by Chau (1867-1940).

A total of 67 images and documents are displayed at the exhibition which is expected to promote patriotic tradition and revolutionary struggle, raise national pride among people of all strata, and consolidate the friendly and cooperative relationship between Vietnam and Japan.

In response to the movement, hundreds of Vietnamese students went to study in Japan in the hope that they could help reform the country in return. When the movement faced difficulties in 1908, Chau received whole-hearted support from the Japanese doctor and the people in Fukuroi.



After leaving Japan, Chau continued his activities in several countries in the world. In 1918, he returned to Japan and learned that his friend had passed away nine years ago. Chau and the people in Fukuroi raised funds for a memorial stele of the late doctor near his tomb.



Although the movement failed and those students had to go home, what Asaba and Fukuroi residents had done for Chau and his followers remains forever in the Vietnamese people’s hearts./.