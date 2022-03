The exhibition introduces 110 poems by teacher, poet and journalist Nguyen Thi My Dung (Photo: VNA)

– “Theo dau chan Dai tuong" (In the footsteps of the General), a poetry-photographic exhibition recreating the historic victory of Dien Bien Phu and on General Vo Nguyen Giap opened in the Museum of Dien Bien Phu Victory in Dien Bien province on March 13.The exhibition introduces 110 poems by teacher, poet and journalist Nguyen Thi My Dung, who had the opportunity to meet General Giap and subsequently wrote many articles and poems about the talented general over a course of more than 20 years, along with photos by journalist Tran Hong.The exhibition is divided into three parts. The first one themed “Lam nen chien thang lich su Dien Bien Phu” (Way to the historic victory of Dien Bien Phu) introduces the famous Dien Bien Phu Campaign under the leadership of General Vo Nguyen Giap The second themed “Vi tuong trong long dan” (General in the hearts of the people) features everyday moments of the legendary General.The third part theme “Sang mai ngan nam” (Shining for thousands of years) reflects the love and respect of the Vietnamese people for General Giap through emotional moments on the day of national mourning.