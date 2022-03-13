Exhibition on Dien Bien Phu Victory, General Vo Nguyen Giap opens in Dien Bien
“Theo dau chan Dai tuong" (In the footsteps of the General), a poetry-photographic exhibition recreating the historic victory of Dien Bien Phu and on General Vo Nguyen Giap opened in the Museum of Dien Bien Phu Victory in Dien Bien province on March 13.
The exhibition introduces 110 poems by teacher, poet and journalist Nguyen Thi My Dung, who had the opportunity to meet General Giap and subsequently wrote many articles and poems about the talented general over a course of more than 20 years, along with photos by journalist Tran Hong.
The exhibition is divided into three parts. The first one themed “Lam nen chien thang lich su Dien Bien Phu” (Way to the historic victory of Dien Bien Phu) introduces the famous Dien Bien Phu Campaign under the leadership of General Vo Nguyen Giap.
The second themed “Vi tuong trong long dan” (General in the hearts of the people) features everyday moments of the legendary General.
The third part theme “Sang mai ngan nam” (Shining for thousands of years) reflects the love and respect of the Vietnamese people for General Giap through emotional moments on the day of national mourning.
Visitors at the exhibition (Photo: VNA)Dung said that she was inspired by the simple life of the great general and wished to tell stories on the life and career of the military leader through poems. She said she hopes the poems will help students learn the history more easily and promote their love for the subject.
Nguyen Hoang Hiep, Vice Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism said that the exhibition marks the 68th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory, aiming to give visitors better understanding on the life and career of General Giap and the glorious tradition of the Vietnam People’s Army, thus inspiring the youth to build a strong and prosperous nation.
The exhibition will stay open until April 25./.