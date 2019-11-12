Exhibition on Japanese martial arts opens in HCM City
“The Spirit of Budo: The History of Japan’s Martial Arts” exhibition has opened in Ho Chi Minh City.
Visitors at the event (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) - “The Spirit of Budo: The History of Japan’s Martial Arts” exhibition has opened in Ho Chi Minh City.
The event is co-organised by the Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam and the Consulate General of Japan in HCM City.
The exhibition's aim is to increase understanding about the "history of Japanese martial arts – from battlefield combat techniques (bujutsu) to popular sports to physical exercise tempering body and spirit (budo),” said Ando Toshiki, director of Japan Foundation Vietnam.
On display include reproductions and originals of weapons such as bows and arrows, swords, suits of armor, and helmets made of bamboo, wood, lacquer, cow horn or iron.
The development and changes of Japanese martial arts from the 8th to 19th century are also depicted on panels.
The exhibition also includes displays about the organisation of bujutsu to budo in the 19th and 20th century, and how the spirit of martial arts still exists in the daily life of Japanese people today.
Clothing and implements used in nine Japanese martial arts like Akido, Kendo, Karatedo and Sumo are on display as well.
Toshiki said: “We hope that, through this exhibition, viewers will become aware of not only the history of Japanese martial arts, but also of people’s aesthetic awareness and creativity, and Japan’s social history and the Japanese way of thinking from a new angle.”
“The Spirit of Budo: The History of Japan’s Martial Arts” exhibition was first organised by the Japan Foundation in the US in 2007. Since then, it has travelled to dozens of countries in Asia, Europe and the Americas.
The exhibition runs until November 24 at the Exhibition House of HCM City at 92 Le Thanh Ton Street in District 1./.