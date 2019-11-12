Culture - Sports Vietnamese culture captures Italy’s attention Vietnamese culture and traditional arts were on display at a festival in Italy’s Tuscany region from November 1 to 10.

Culture - Sports Khmer people retrace Ooc Om Boc festival The Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang has retraced the Ooc Om Boc festival in order to preserve the beauty traditional values of Khmer people.

Culture - Sports Hanoi's Old Quarter to host Heritage Day celebrations A fashion show, photo exhibition and silk weaving demonstrations are among the activities taking place in Hanoi's Old Quarter to celebrate Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day.