Society Hanoi presents two tonnes of face masks to New York city The Vietnamese Embassy in the US and the Vietnam Permanent Mission to the UN on July 9 handed over two tonnes of medical and anti-bacterial cloth face masks as the gift of the Hanoi authority to New York city to help local people fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Anti-drug fight needs synchronous, drastic efforts: Party official Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong on July 9 stressed close coordination as well as synchronous efforts of relevant forces in the fight against drug.

Society Transport minister wants to fix airport overloading Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The has sent an urgent dispatch to order agencies to fix shortcomings in taking-off and landing slots for aeroplanes at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat International Airports.