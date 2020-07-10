Exhibition spotlights Da Nang’s coastal urban development
An exhibition of archived materials that demonstrate Da Nang’s 700-plus years of coastal urban development is underway in the central city of Da Nang.
Visitors at the exhibition (Photo: VNA)
Da Nang (VNA) - An exhibition of archived materials that demonstrate Da Nang’s 700-plus years of coastal urban development is underway in the central city of Da Nang.
Opened on July 9, the exhibition is showcasing more than 200 documents, maps, and images from the National Archives Centres, the Da Nang Museum, the Da Nang Party Committee’s Information and Education Commission, and other bodies.
Displayed items are classified into three categories in line with the historical milestones posted by the city.
The first category, the land and the people, features over 80 items, including woodblocks and administrative papers from the Nguyen Dynasty that shed light on the formation of and administrative changes to the land since 1306.
The second category, with more than 70 items, including rare black & white photos and confidential documents from the French colonial administration, depicts how the city went through the country’s fight for national independence between 1858 and 1975.
The last category, with about 40 images, provides an insight into the construction and development of the city since 1975.
General Director of the State Records and Archives Department of Vietnam, Dang Thanh Tung, said Da Nang is a centrally-run city with an important location in terms of geography, politics, military, and economy.
After the exhibition, which will last until July 19, all exhibits will be handed over to local authorities responsible for the historical study of the city for the building of a database./.