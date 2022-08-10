Society Soc Trang invests efforts in poverty reduction among ethnic minority groups Soc Trang province, home to the largest population of ethnic minority people in the Mekong Delta, has been working hard over the past years to reduce poverty in the communities.

Big bomb successfully removed in Quang Ninh A bomb weighing nearly 230kg was successfully removed to a safe place in the northern province of Quang Ninh on August 9.

Over 1.88 million USD raised for national sea and island fund An art performance programme jointly held by the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV) on August 9 raised over 44 billion VND (over 1.88 million USD) from 171 organisations and individuals for the "For the national sea and islands – For the Fatherland frontline" fund.