The exhibition will give visitors an insight into the history, culture, land, and people of Thang Long-Hanoi.(Photo: sovhtt.hanoi.gov.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - An exhibition of 180 documents, pictures, maps and technical drawings on Thang Long-Hanoi in the 19th-20th centuries provided by the National Archives Centre No.1 will be held in the capital city on the occasion of the 69th anniversary of Hanoi’s liberation from French colonial rule (October 10, 1954-2023).



It aims to give visitors an insight into the history, culture, land and people of Thang Long-Hanoi in the 19th century until mid-20th century through the city's streets, historical and cultural relics as well as architectural works with French imprints.



The exhibition will highlight changes of Hanoi in more than a century, especially in architecture.



The late 19th century - early 20th century was a period that marked important changes in Hanoi in the process of transforming from an old Asian-style urban area to a modern city.



At the end of the 19th century, the French began to make planning and build Hanoi on the foundation of the old capital Thang Long with the Hanoi Citadel at the centre. Apart from a number of retained works such as Ky Dai, Doan Mon, dragon steps in front of Kinh Thien Palace, Hau Lau, Cua Bac in the citadel - evidence of a glorious historical period, Hanoi has changed a lot with Asian-European style.



Although the city has changed with new streets, political and administrative centres, Hanoi has still kept traces of an old citadel and old architecture.



The exhibition will open to visitors from October 6.



Another exhibition will be run from October 5-31, displaying more than 100 documents, drawings, maps and items featuring the changes of Ho Guom (Hoan Kiem Lake) and surrounding areas as well as efforts to preserve the Ho Guom cultural space.



The National Archives Centre No.1 planned to organise the exhibition on the pedestrian streets around Hoan Kiem Lake in October 2021, but the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.

VNA