Ex-leaders of Da Nang stand trial in high-profile case
Two former chairmen of the People’s Committee of Da Nang city were among the defendants in a trial at the Hanoi People’s Court that began on January 2, facing the charges of violating regulations on State asset management and use and on land management.
Defendant Tran Van Minh (centre), former Chairman of the Da Nang municipal People's Committee (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Two former chairmen of the People’s Committee of Da Nang city were among the defendants in a trial at the Hanoi People’s Court that began on January 2, facing the charges of violating regulations on State asset management and use and on land management.
The 21 defendants include Tran Van Minh (born in 1955, Chairman of the Da Nang municipal People’s Committee from 2006 to 2011), Van Huu Chien (born in 1954, Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee from 2011 to 2014), Phan Van Anh Vu (also known as Vu “Nhom”, born in 1975, Chairman of the 79 Construction JSC, Bac Nam 79 JSC, I.V.C Co. Ltd, and Nhat Gia Phuc Investment JSC), and Nguyen Ngoc Tuan (born in 1958, former Vice Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee).
Among the defendants there are also several former officials of the Office of the Da Nang People’s Committee, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment, the Board for Investment Promotion and Support, the Department of Finance, and the Department of Transport of the central city.
Eight defendants are former business executives.
Tran Van Minh, Van Huu Chien, Phan Van Anh Vu, Nguyen Ngoc Tuan and three others are prosecuted for both “violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness” and “violating regulations on land management”.
Meanwhile, seven are charged with “violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness”, and seven others are accused of “violating regulations on land management”.
According to the indictment of the Supreme People’s Procuracy, this is a “particularly serious” case that draws public concern. The defendants used to hold key leadership positions in the Da Nang People’s Committee, but they seriously broke laws and intentionally violated regulations on State asset management and use and on land management from 2006 to 2014, helping Phan Van Anh Vu illegally gain “particularly high profit” through acquiring many land lots and buying State-owned houses, which has stirred public concern and caused “particularly serious” consequences for the State budget.
Tran Van Minh and his accessories created conditions for Phan Van Anh Vu to directly receive the assets and the management and exploitation rights of 15 State-owned land lots and houses, along with six land projects.
As a result, the State suffered total losses of over 22 trillion VND (947.97 million USD at the current exchange rate).
The trial is scheduled to last through January 15./.