Society Livelihood support programme benefits landmine victims in Quang Ngai A programme to provide livelihoods, free medical check-ups and medicines for victims of landmines and unexploded ordnances (UXOs) left from the war was held in the central province of Quang Ngai on April 11.

Society Measures needed to reduce traffic accidents, fatalities: Official Despite traffic safety improvements and a drop in the number of accidents overall, the amount of fatal road collisions remains high.

Society Lao students celebrate Bunpimay Festival in Vietnam More than 400 Lao students studying in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue gathered on April 10 night to celebrate Bunpimay, the traditional New Year Festival of Laos.

Society Permanent Vice NA Chaiman pays Chol Chnam Thmay visit to Soc Trang Politburo member and Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man on April 10 visited and extended his greetings to dignitaries of the Mekong delta province of Soc Trang’s Patriotic Clergy Solidarity Association on the occasion of the Khmer people’s Chol Chnam Thmay (New Year) festival.