Health Four more COVID-19 patients fully recover Four more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were released from the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases on July 31, lifting the total cases being given the all-clear to 373.

Health Health Ministry finds people who may have close contact with COVID-19 cases The Ministry of Health has issued an urgent notice calling on anyone who has visited, taken care of family members or had health check-ups and treatment at Da Nang Hospital from July 1 to come forward and seek medical help as soon as possible.

Health First COVID-19 patient to have died in Vietnam A COVID-19 patient with multiple comorbidities died on July 31 morning, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.