Society Five Vietnamese universities listed in THE Asia rankings 2022 Five Vietnamese universities have been named in the Times Higher Education's Asia University Rankings 2022, including three in Ho Chi Minh City and two in Hanoi.

Society Da Nang offers free COVID-19 testing for tourists from Republic of Korea In order to create favourable conditions for visitors to Da Nang from the Republic of Korea, the municipal Department of Health has agreed with Da Nang International Terminal Investment and Operation JSC to conduct free COVID-19 antigen testing from May 28 to June 30.

Society Sufficient power supply to be ensured in 2022: Ministry The electricity supply will basically be guaranteed in 2022 without a risk of power shortage, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has said.

Society Campaign helps change gender stereotypes The music video (MV) “Viec nho to ta cung lo” (small or big things, we all do) – the theme song of a social media campaign titled “Thanh nien chuan – Noi khong voi dinh kien gioi” (Standard youth - Say no to gender stereotypes) has been launched recently, aiming to raise public awareness of changing gender-related behaviors