Society Vietnamese workers in RoK receive legal consultancy Vietnamese labourers in Gwangju city of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s South Jeolla province and its adjacent areas were given legal advice at a gathering on November 27.

Society Binh Phuoc’s search team find remains of 11 martyrs in Cambodia Team K72 under the southern province of Binh Phuoc’s Military Command, which is responsible for repatriating the remains of the Vietnamese soldiers who died in Cambodia, has unearthed remains of 11martyrs after a 20-day search starting November 7.

Society Congress to identify orientations for Buddhist activities in next tenure The 9th National Buddhist Congress, an important event held in accordance with the Charter of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS), is set to review Buddhist affairs during 2017 - 2022 and identify orientations for Buddhist activities and the VBS’s tasks for the 2022 - 2027 tenure.