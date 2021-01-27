World Vietnam attends 17th ASEAN-Russia senior officials’ meeting The 17th ASEAN – Russia Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) took place virtually on January 26, which was co-chaired by Russia and Indonesia – coordinators of ASEAN – Russia ties.

World More new COVID-19 cases recorded in Southeast Asia Thailand on January 26 reported 959 new cases of COVID-19, a record daily rise since the start of the pandemic.

World German media highlight Vietnamese-French woman’s fight for AO victims The historic trial initiated by Tran To Nga, a 78-year-old Vietnamese-French woman, against 14 US multinational companies that provided the chemical toxins used by the US Army in the war in Vietnam has received coverage in German media.

World Opening of 13th National Party Congress a magnet to int’l media Reuters news agency on January 26 ran an article highlighting the opening of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in Hanoi and the Political Report by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.