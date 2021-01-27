Experts forecast Vietnam’s development path
On the occasion of the ongoing 13th National Party Congress, several experts have made assessments and forecasts on the forthcoming development path of Vietnam.
Gregory B.Poling, a senior fellow for Southeast Asia and director of the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), said that the 13th congress will review economic and diplomatic policies over the past decade and put forward adjustments for the next five years.
The general target continues to turn Vietnam into a high-income country in 2045, he stated, adding that Vietnam saw an average growth rate of 6 percent in the past five years and its economy grew by 2.9 percent last year, despite serious impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to him, the Vietnamese Government achieved a stunning success as it could control the pandemic and reduce its economic impacts.
Meanwhile, expert Le Hong Hiep from Singapore’s Institute of Southeast Asian Studies stated that Vietnam will continue pursuing extensive economic integration, and expansion, multilateralisation and modernisation of international relations.
Having new competent and experienced leaders is essential for Vietnam to respond to future challenges such as maintaining economic growth in an instable context caused by the pandemic, anti-corruption work, and difficulties caused by increasing US-China trade tensions, he added./.