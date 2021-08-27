Experts seek ways to assist production firms in digital transformation
Experts sought practical solutions to support production businesses in digital transformation during a conference jointly held via videoconference on August 27 by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and Microsoft Vietnam.
The conference jointly held via videoconference by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Microsoft Vietnam (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Experts sought practical solutions to support production businesses in digital transformation during a conference jointly held via videoconference on August 27 by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and Microsoft Vietnam.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in the world in early 2020, digital transformation has become an effective tool to maintain the global supply chains and speed up economic recovery.
In Vietnam, the national digital transformation programme to 2025 with a vision until 2030 was approved by the Prime Minister in June 3, 2020 with an aim to turn Vietnam into a digital country with stability and prosperity and a pioneer in the application of new technologies and models.
The programme has received response from businesses in all fields with the hope of avoiding being lagged behind.
According to Le Van Cuong, a technology expert, said that the application of cloud computing in production management has been popular in many developed countries to ensure control over supply chains, distribution systems and production chains as well as operations of businesses.
This is a good way to form smart enterprises and smart factories in the future, he said, advising businesses to seek advice and information from State agencies, including the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
Many experts underlined the need for businesses to change their mindset and improve their capacity in the digital transformation process.
Nguyen Trung Kien, a senior manager from Microsoft Vietnam, said that there are many ways to increase competitiveness for production enterprises, including the application of CEO platform developed by Microsoft.
He noted that 90 percent of businesses involving in supply chains are likely to invest in technology to improve their professional procedures, while 30 percent are interested in investing in management technology on digital platform. Digital transformation has become a requirement for enterprises which want to survive and develop, he added.
Kien also advised companies to continuously invest in researching and developing new products toward higher professional levels and make differences in the market, while seeking technological solution support from digital service suppliers./.