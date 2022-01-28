Society Four Consular Department officials suspended for bribery investigation The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on January 29 that it had issued a decision to suspend work of four officials of its Consular Department to serve the investigation into a case of taking bribes while licensing the firms that conducted repatriation flights for Vietnamese people.

Society Minister highlights importance of ensuring social security, safety for people Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung has said that the socio-economic recovery programme set out by the Party and State is reachable if social welfare and safety of people are ensured.

Society Vietnamese preserve tomb-sweeping tradition Vietnamese families often visit their ancestors’ tombs and clean gravesites whenever the Lunar New Year (Tet) comes, normally from the 23rd of the last month of the lunar year, which falls on January 25 this year, to New Year’s Eve.

Society National flag saluting ceremonies held on DK1 offshore platform Flag-raising ceremony is a long-held tradition of cadres and soldiers and locals on DK1 offshore platform every Monday morning to pay tribute to late soldiers who sacrificed their lives safeguarding Vietnam’s sovereignty over sea and island.