Health MoH suggests COVID-19 control measures for tourism sector The Ministry of Health (MoH) has suggested that the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism adjust and supplement the contents of its draft plan to reopen tourism sector regarding COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

Health COVID-19: New cases almost reach 99,000 on March 1 A total 98,762 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm February 28 to 4pm March 1, including 19 imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health.