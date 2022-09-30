The more than 400-year-old Đông Ngạc village in Bắc Từ Liêm district is one of the oldest in the capital Hanoi and was famous as an intellectual space.

The village still has some 100 old houses of different ages, including some built in 1605. Their architecture remains untouched.

Built over 400 years ago, the Vẽ communal house bears the typical ancient architecture of Dong Ngac village. The buildings hold unique historical and cultural values from Vietnam’s northern region.

Today, the houses in Dong Ngac village have been preserved by local residents, to bring a wonderful experience to visitors to the capital./.

