Exploring Indochina Art Museum
The Indochina Art Museum in Hai Phong city currently stores and displays over 15,000 artifacts dating from hundreds to thousands of years old. The owner of the private museum is businessman Cao Van Tuan, who has a passion for history and a love of art.
-
The first floor is the main exhibition space at the museum. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
The roof of a house from the Ly Dynasty (11th century), with details reconstructed by Cao Van Tuan in the same size as the original. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Some items in the museum (hoto: VNP/VNA)
-
A collection of Sino-Vietnamese ceramics dating from the first to third centuries. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
A display area at the Indochina Art Museum. (Photo: VNP/VNA)