Business Hanoi’s real estate awaits new supply House buyers in the capital can pin hopes on new supply coming from infrastructure development this year, which is expected to push up demand for housing in neighbouring localities with reasonable prices and larger land reserves.

Business Vietnam to become crucial link in global semiconductor value chain: Minister Vietnam will become a reliable partner and a crucial link in the global semiconductor value chain in the foreseeable future, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung told Vietnam News Agency in a recent interview.

Business Central bank takes credit growth as 2024 key task Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Nguyen Thi Hong on February 20 said propelling credit growth is the key task in 2024 to ensure ample capital for the economy.