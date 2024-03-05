Business Legal framework for crypto assets to be finalised next year The Government has assigned the Ministry of Finance to research and develop a legal framework to ban or regulate crypto assets in May 2025 with an aim to combat money laundering.

Business Cosmetics market: local producers still hold modest share Local cosmetics market still sees the dominance of foreign brands, urging local producers to focus on improving quality and promoting marketing strategies to expand market share.

Business Vietjet opens Hanoi – Hiroshima direct route Vietjet has opened a direct route from Hanoi to Hiroshima, connecting the capital of Vietnam with the famous city of Japan, bringing more convenient tourism and trade opportunities between the two cities and two countries as a whole.

Business Footwear exports see promising signals With orders secured for the second quarter, activities are in full swing in many leather and footwear production plants, bringing about the hope for a year of buoyant exports.