Business Remittances to HCM City up 37% in first haft of 2023 Remittances to Ho Chi Minh in the first half of 2023 topped 4.33 billion USD, an increase of 37% compared to the same period last year, the State Bank of Vietnam’s (SBV) HCM City branch reported.

Business Quang Ninh attracts quality foreign investment flows Foreign investment attracted by the northern province of Quang Ninh in the first half of 2023 is nearly equivalent to its target set for the whole year.

Business Local e-commerce floors to be integrated Local e-commerce floors in the 63 provinces and cities in Vietnam will connect with one another through a national integrated e-commerce floor, according to the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.