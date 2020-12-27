Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

An Giang (VNA) - Many F1 and F2 cases who contacted COVID-19 patient No.1440 at an eatery in My Duc Dong commune, Cai Be district, the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang have been put under urgent quarantine, said Director of the provincial Health Department Tran Thanh Thao on December 27.



The 32-year-old male patient illegally entered Ho Chi Minh City from Cambodia, then travelled to Vinh Long. On the way to Vinh Long, he visited an eatery in Tien Giang on December 24 morning.



He tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on December 25 night and is under quarantine at a hospital in Vinh Long, said the Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City on December 26.



All cases under quarantine are in stable condition.

Also on December 27, a delegation from the HCM City Pasteur Institute had a working session with the steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control of Vinh Long province, where the patient is being treated



Earlier on the same day, Vice Chairman of the An Giang provincial People’s Committee Le Van Phuoc said the patient No.1440 changed his travelling declaration, saying that he illegally entered Vietnam via Long Binh border gate in An Giang instead of Moc Bai border gate in the southern province of Tay Ninh.



Chairman of the An Giang provincial People’s Committee asked border guards and military commands, public security force and authorities of districts, towns and cities, especially five border districts, to enhance border patrols round the clock at open trails.



The provincial Department of Information and Communications was urged to work closely with relevant units to popularise prevention measures at markets, shopping malls, religious establishments and public transport means.



The provincial Health Department was assigned to keep close track of the pandemic at home and abroad to offer timely consultations to the provincial authorities about effective anti-pandemic measures./.