Politics Party’s economic official receives IMF guest Head of the Party Central Committee (PCC)’s Economic Commission Nguyen Van Binh hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 4 for Era Dabla-Norris, head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s Article IV Consultation of the Department of Asia-Pacific.

Politics Prime Minister issues warning against former Deputy PM Vu Van Ninh Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently issued a disciplinary warning against Vu Van Ninh, Deputy PM in the 2011 – 2016 tenure, for his serious violations and shortcomings while performing duties.

Politics Prime Ministers of Vietnam, New Zealand meet in Bangkok Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern on the sidelines of the 35th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok on November 4 morning.