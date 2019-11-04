Facebook’s digital ecosystem building in Vietnam welcomed: official
At the reception (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Nguyen Van Binh on November 4 welcomed Facebook’s contributions to digital ecosystem building in Vietnam and its selection of the country as a destination for new-generation Oculus virtual reality (VR) equipment production.
During a reception in Hanoi for Facebook’s Asia-Pacific Vice President of Public Policy Simon Miller and Vice President for Southeast Asia and Emerging Markets Benjamin Joe, Binh also affirmed that Vietnam always provides all possible support for foreign enterprises, including Facebook, to do business in Vietnam.
He also asked Facebook to work closely with Vietnam’s authorities to remove malign information online affecting national security, social safety and order, thus protecting users’ personal information and ensuring cyber security in the country.
Facebook representatives said the social media group is working to support Vietnamese firms, including small- and medium-sized ones, female businesspeople and start-ups.
They added that the group has officially expanded production in Vietnam with new-generation Oculus Rift S VR headsets, and is actively seeking partners to churn out other products in the country.
According to them, the move is an important stride in Facebook’s commitments to investing in Vietnam and part of efforts to diversify production facilities in its global supply chain./.
