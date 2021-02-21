Factory workers ready to resume work after Tet
Factory workers at Non Sơn are ready to return to work (Photo courtesy of sggp.org.vn)HCM City (VNS/VNA) - Many factory workers are ready to return to work after the long Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.
Most businesses have carried out COVID-19 prevention measures and control such as frequent body temperature checks and sterilisation at working areas, among other tasks.
Nguyen Thi Thu Huyen from Vinh Long province arrived in Ho Chi Minh City on February 16 (the fifth day of Tet). Since she was worried about traffic jams and would like to have time to better prepare for the first working day of the Lunar New Year, she decided to return earlier this year.
“I felt content with over a week staying at home with my family during Tet,” she said.
Nguyen Thi Anh Trang from Kien Giang province, who works at PouYuen Vietnam Company, said that she and her husband always return to the city one to two days in advance to “rebalance” their lifestyle.
Nguyen Van Hung, chairman of the Trade Union of Dai Dung Metallic Manufacture Construction and Trade Corporation in Binh Chanh district, said over 70 percent of the company’s workforce will start work on the sixth day of Tet.
The company’s board of directors will offer red envelopes or lucky money to all workers at the factory, he said.
“By the 8th day of the Lunar New Year, workers from all provinces will return to the company. The fluctuation of labour shortages at the beginning of this year is expected to be about 10 percent,” he added.
Epidemic prevention
Cu Phat Nghiep, chairman of Trade Union of PouYuen Vietnam Company, said that many workers stayed put in HCM City during Tet to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The company organised workers’ shifts in a way to avoid crowding at the factory and provide workers with longer leave time.
“About 90 percent of the company’s workers are expected to return to work right after the holiday. Of which, 80 percent will return on the 6th day of Tet and the rest will be coming from the 7th to 11th day. Labour efficiency will be ensured if workers have enough rest,” Nghiep said.
Chairman of the Confederation of Labour in Binh Tan District Nguyen Van Hai said the number of workers who stayed in HCM City this year during Tet was significant.
To create further motivation for locals and help them better accommodate the “new normal” situation, the district Labour Confederation plans to set up online markets at firms. This is a service that helps workers shop for market goods conveniently.
Huynh Van Tuan, chairman of the HCM City Industrial Zones and Exports Trade Union, said about 40 percent of enterprises in the EPs and IZs on February 17 resumed operations.
Since over 75 percent of workers did not go home this year, labour shortages will not be a problem, he said.
Many businesses have told their workers who are returning from epidemic-prone areas to submit medical reports and follow strict measures to prevent outbreaks./.