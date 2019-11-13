Culture - Sports Vietnamese blockbuster to be released in Japan Vietnamese blockbuster “Hon Papa Da Con Gai” (Daddy Issues), a production by Japanese director Ken Ochiai, will be in cinemas in Japan next week after its release in the Republic of Korea in September.

Culture - Sports Thua Thien-Hue to seek UNESCO recognition for Hue folk singing The Culture, and Sports Department of the central province of Thua Thien-Hue is compiling a scientific dossier for Hue folk singing to seek UNESCO’s recognition as part of the world intangible heritage.

Culture - Sports Traditional, contemporary Dong Ho paintings on display Traditional and contemporary Dong Ho folk paintings are being showcased at an exhibition opened at the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi.