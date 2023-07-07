Society Nearly 72,300 labourers sent abroad in H1 Vietnam sent nearly 72,300 labourers abroad in the first half of 2023, accounting for 65.72% of the whole year plan, and 1.55 times higher than the same period last year.

Society Blackpink tour organiser apologises over nine-dash line map K-pop music group Blackpink's tour organiser on July 6 issued an apology over its use of China's nine-dash line map, which Vietnam considers an infringement of its territory and sovereignty.

Society 📝 OP-ED: UNFPA calls for further gender equality advancement Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Dr. Natalia Kanem has issued a statement on the occasion of World Population Day (July 11), stressing that accelerating the advancement of gender equality will result in healthier families, stronger economies, and resilient societies.

Society Dak Lak incident a serious violation of law: spokesperson Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Pham Thu Hang has affirmed that the incident in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak is a serious and organised violation of the law, causing serious disruptions to social security and order, and so will be handled in line with the law.