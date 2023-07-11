Entitled “Vietnam My Home”, the video features a harmonious blend of traditional and modern music with an electric melody that is perfectly complemented by traditional Vietnamese instruments.

He has also created stunning visuals, showcasing authentic landscapes from the north to the south of the country.

Through the video, Masew aims to promote Vietnam’s image among international audiences while also inspiring patriotism and pride in his homeland.

Vietnam welcomed over 5.5 million foreign tourists in the first half of the year.

The number of foreign visitors to Vietnam is predicted to see a significant increase following the extension of tourist e-visas from 30 to 90 days from August 15./.

VNA