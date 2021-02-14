Society No Vietnamese casualties reported in Japan earthquake As of 8:00am on February 14 (Japanese time), no Vietnamese casualties had been reported following a powerful earthquake that struck off the coast of Fukushima, Japan, on February 13 night.

Society Traffic accidents kill 15, injure 23 on third day of lunar new year As many as 28 road traffic accidents occurred on February 14, or the third day of the lunar new year, killing 15 people and wounding 23 others, according to the Ministry of Public Security’s Department of Traffic Police.

Society Youngsters optimistic about Vietnam’s outlook over next 15 years Some 72 percent of 1,200 Vietnamese youngsters and adolescents said they believe that in the next 15 years things will get better than they were before 2019, while 37 percent said they plan to run their own business, according to a report released recently by the British Council.

Society Vietnamese embassies celebrate Tet in Malaysia, Japan The Embassy of Vietnam and a number of Vietnamese representative agencies and expats in Malaysia on February 12 offered incense to late President Ho Chi Minh as a gesture to pay tribute to their root on the occasion of Tet (Lunar New Year).