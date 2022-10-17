Several designs introduced at a press conference on the series on September 20 (Photo: https://hanoimoi.com.vn/)

Hanoi (VNA) – The first programme of the "VC fashion show – Buoc chan di san” series will be held at the Centre for Vietnamese Craft Village Quintessence in Bat Trang, Gia Lam, Hanoi on October 20.



Each collection at the programme will feature 15-20 designs, which are inspired by traditional cultural and artistic values.



Director of the show Hoang Cong Cuong said he wants to exploit the beautiful and unspoiled locations of Vietnam for the show.



After the opening show, the next programmes will be organised in Tam Chuc pagoda in Ha Nam province; Mam Xoi (Tray of sticky rice) Hill in Mu Cang Chai, Yen Bai province; and an old church in Nam Dinh province./.