Destinations National Tourism Year 2024: Exploring the Land of Ban Flowers Ban flowers have become a symbol of Dien Bien province and Vietnam’s Northwest region. This year’s Ban Flower Festival is associated with National Tourism Year - Dien Bien 2024, which officially kicks off on the evening of March 16 at May 7 Square in Dien Bien Phu city.

Travel Visit Vietnam Year, Ban Flower Festival 2024 kicks off in Dien Bien The opening ceremony of the Visit Vietnam Year - Dien Bien and Ban (Bauhinia) Flower Festival 2024 took place in the northwestern province of Dien Bien on March 16 evening, drawing a large number of visitors.

Destinations Ninh Binh - A popular springtime rendezvous point Ninh Binh unveils its unique beauty and ambiance during every season of the year, charming each and every visitor. Spring, though, remains the most popular season due to traditional festivals and poetic natural scenery. Amid the vibrant colours of the season, the ancient land becomes all the more enchanting and making it a favourite rendezvous point for travellers.