Society HCM City proposes Government provide more relief aid for poor people The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has proposed the Government provide the city with nearly 28 trillion VND (1.2 billion USD) and 142,000 tonnes of rice to assist poor people and labourers during the period of social distancing under the Prime Minister’s Directive No. 16.

Society Buddhist monks volunteer to help with COVID-19 fight The Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) on August 17 organised a send-off for ten Buddhist monks who volunteer to join hands with COVID-19 frontline forces in the southern pandemic-hit province of Long An.

Society Vietnamese youth actively contribute to int'l integration The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union is one of the active members participating in annual activities held globally, helping to affirm the importance and promote the roles of youth, contributing to the country's extensive international integration process.

Society Party chief sends encouragement to Ho Chi Minh City authorities, people Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong affirmed on August 17 that the Party Central Committee and its Secretariat, Politburo and permanent Secretariat members always stand side by side with administration and people of Ho Chi Minh City and closely follow the situation to give comprehensive instructions to the city.