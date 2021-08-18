FDI firms join Vietnam’s COVID-19 response efforts
The European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham)'s new fundraising campaign “Breathe Again” calls for donations from its members to aid Vietnam’s response to the current fourth coronavirus wave. (Photo: EuroCharm)HCM City (VNA) – FDI enterprises in Vietnam are joining hands with local counterparts to deliver much-needed reliefs to frontline medical workers and people hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham) on August 17 launched a fundraising campaign named “Breathe Again” to call for donations from its members to aid Vietnam’s response to the current fourth coronavirus wave.
All the donations will be used to purchase European medical devices and equipment for hospitals in Vietnam’s hardest-hit areas, the chamber said in a statement.
EuroCham vowed to work with the health authorities to make sure that the equipment goes to where it is needed and will have the greatest impact. The chamber will also be flexible, working with donors to ensure that wherever possible their donation goes to a particular province or community.
It will work with suppliers to procure the equipment and ensure their quick and transparent delivery to hospitals in these areas within a few days of sufficient donations being received.
“European business stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Vietnam during these difficult times,” said Alain Cany, Chairman of EuroCham. “The current outbreak is putting unprecedented pressure on healthcare facilities and hardworking medical staff, and this new fundraising campaign is something practical that our members can do to support.”
“I am confident that the government will repeat its success of previous waves and contain this new, more infectious strain.”
Giorgio Aliberti, EU Ambassador to Vietnam said “Europe has a large and longstanding presence in Vietnam, so when our companies and citizens join together in this effort we have the size and scale to make a real difference. Therefore, I encourage European enterprises to contribute whatever they can to this important initiative.”
Additionally, a new charity project called “Vong tay Viet – Sai Gon” (Reaching out Vietnam – Saigon) has been launched in Ho Chi Minh City, engaging foreign invested corporations in the country’s southern economic hub and neighbouring provinces.
From now until mid-September, the project pledges to offer 1 million meals to needy people who are struggling to make ends meet as HCM City is under social distancing measures with surging COVID-19 cases.
It has an estimated fund of 25 billion VND (1.09 million USD), donated by many individuals, businesses and business associations./.