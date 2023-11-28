Business Firms advised to adapt to EU green requirements Vietnamese firms need to focus on transformation to adapt to the EU’s green and sustainable development requirements, leveraging trade-investment potential between the sides, advised experts at a Vietnam-EU business forum in Ho Chi Minh City on November 27.

Business Vietnam targets 44 billion USD in textile, apparel export turnover in 2024: VITAS Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS) has set a target of earning 44 billion USD from textile and apparel exports in 2024 as positive changes have seen from the last quarter of this year.

Business Hanoi welcomes 22.6 mln tourists in 11 months Hanoi welcomed 22.6 million tourists in the first 11 months of 2023, an increase of 32.4% year on year, the Hanoi Department of Tourism has reported.

Business State bank asked to ensure sufficient credit supply The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) must ensure sufficient credit supply for the economy in the rest of this year, requested Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in a recent dispatch.