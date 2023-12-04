Federation of Vietnamese people associations set up in Germany
The federation of Vietnamese people associations in Germany was established at a congress held in Berlin on December 3.
Chairman of the federation Nguyen Van Hien (third from right) and deputy chairpersons (Photo: VNA)

Berlin (VNA) – The federation of Vietnamese people associations in Germany was established at a congress held in Berlin on December 3.
The event was attended by over 300 delegates representing over 80 organisations and associations of Vietnamese people and intellectuals across the 16 states of Germany.
At the congress, participants elected a 40-member executive board with General Director of the Berlin-based Dong Xuan trade centre Nguyen Van Hien chosen as Chairman.
In his remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh described the congress on the federation establishment as a long-awaited event as the community of more than 200,000 Vietnamese in the European country had an urgent need for a “common home” officially representing their rights and interests.
The diplomat praised the congress’s adoption of the federation’s statutes and the election of an executive board gathering representatives from all strata and across Germany. He expressed his belief that the representatives will contribute to the development of a strong Vietnamese community in Germany.
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, Chairman Hien said that with nearly 200,000 people and about 10,000 businesses operating in various sectors, Vietnamese form a large and strong Asian community in Germany and has received high evaluation during their integration into the local society.
He noted organisations and associations of Vietnamese people have basically met the demand of the community in their localities or specialised fields, but there was still a shortage of a “common home”. The federation will represent the community’s common voice at the federal level to coordinate and support activities of those organisations and associations.
The federation will serve, protect, and represent the rights and legitimate interests of Vietnamese people. It will help build an increasingly strong and united community with continued development, successful integration, and a growing stature in both Germany and Vietnam. It will also actively contribute to the traditional friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries, Hien added./.