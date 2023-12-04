Society Vietnam-Switzerland Solidarity Day held in Zurich The Switzerland-Vietnam Friendship Association (SVFA) in coordination with the Vietnamese community in Switzerland held Solidarity Day 2023 in Zurich on December 3 to strengthen solidarity and mutual support between people of the two countries for peace and friendship among nations in the world.

Society Festival held to forge Vietnam-India friendship The 11th Vietnam – India People's Friendship Festival opened in Chennai, the capital of India’s Tamil Nadu state, on December 2 evening, aiming to strengthening the friendship at all levels within the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.

Society France continues support for Vietnam in digital transformation: Official France will continue supporting Vietnam to handle challenges during the process of digital transformation so as to build a modern public administration, a French official has affirmed.

Society Thailand’s Consulate General holds blood donation drive The Thai Consulate in Ho Chi Minh City held a blood donation drive on December 2 to mark the birth anniversary of the country’s late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the National Day and Father’s Day, which falls on December 5.