Female commandos - “Steel roses”
Like their male counterparts, women commandoes also carry arms, ballistic protection, and other gadgets, and also take part in harsh exercises and training. They are the epitome of strength and conviction.
Tactical fast roping is a difficult exercise that requires courage, but female commandos in the special forces make it look easy.
Before joining the army, these young female officers were all college students, and military life was unfamiliar to them. However, they have overcome the challenges and fulfilled their tasks without any hesitation.
Sun, wind, and injuries can’t hinder the women commandos from performing their tasks./.