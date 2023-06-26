Business Singapore firm to expand ownership in Vietnamese logistics provider Singaporean company PSA Cargo Solutions Vietnam Investment plans to continue increasing its stake in Vietnam’s logistics provider South Logistics Joint Stock Company (Sotrans).

Business Vietnam Airlines requested to transfer Skypec to Petrovietnam The Government has just requested the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) to carry out plans to transfer Vietnam Air Petrol Company (Skypec) from the Vietnam Airlines Corporation to the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam).

Business Greater efforts needed to open up new opportunities in Vietnam-China trade There remained big challenges in Vietnam's exports to China, as the market has been and will continue to impose higher requirements on both export and import standards, said Tran Quang Huy, Director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Asia-Africa Market Department.

Business LG Innotek Vietnam Hai Phong raises investment by 1 billion USD The People's Committee of northern Hai Phong city held a conference on June 26 to present a certificate to LG Innotek approving its additional capital of 1 billion USD from 2023-2025, raising the company's total investment to over 2 billion USD.