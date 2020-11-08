Culture - Sports Central Highlands art of wooden sculptures The Central Highlands is not only known for the rich folk culture but is also home to a thousand-year-old treasure of wooden statues. The art of sculpting with wood has interested folklorists because it vividly shows this region’s culture of gongs and epics and the rich spiritual life of ethnic groups living there.

Culture - Sports Art exhibition aims to inherit traditional quintessence of Vietnam An exhibition entitled “From tradition to tradition”, created by lecturers and students at the Vietnam University of Fine Arts, is now open at the Nam Huong communal house in Hanoi. Exhibited works were inspired by Hang Trong folk paintings and reveal the efforts of the next generation of artists to preserve the essence of Vietnam.

Culture - Sports Concert to gather talented violinists and pianists Top Vietnamese violinists and pianists will showcase their talent at a concert in the concert hall of the Vietnam National Academy of Music in Hanoi on November 6.