Festival connects Vietnamese student community in Hong Kong
The Vietnamese Student Association in Hong Kong (China) (VSAHK) has organised a Vietnamese Student Festival for the first time, aiming to strengthen connection among Vietnamese students in Hong Kong as well as provide multi-dimensional views on job opportunities and graduate studies.
Participants at the event (Photo: VNA)
The programme attracted the participation of nearly 100 students, graduate students. Speakers included many experts, scholars, business people in Hong Kong and Vietnamese representative agencies in China's special administrative region.
In his opening speech, Dr. Nguyen Hoang Long, President of VSAHK, said the event is intended to offer a chance for Vietnamese students to meet and interact with experts, economists, and leaders of Hong Kong corporations and companies investing in Vietnam and Hong Kong, thus helping them make the best preparation for their future directions.
Long expressed the belief that the Vietnamese student community in Hong Kong will serve as a bridge contributing to promoting relations between Hong Kong and Vietnamese localities.
Anthony Lam - Vice Executive Chairman of the Federation of Hong Kong Industries (FHKI), and Group CEO and Vice-Chairman of Golden Resources Development International Limited, said there are many opportunities for students to work in Hong Kong, in the region or in Vietnam.
Lam shared with students the skills needed to prepare to pursue a career in Hong Kong, and the advantages of working for companies in Hong Kong.
Graduate education programmes, employment opportunities and in-depth research programmes in Hong Kong were also introduced to students at the event./.